Grass Valley weather: Comfortable weekend, warmer temps ahead

Temperatures will be comfortable this weekend before starting a slow climb next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today (high of 68) and Saturday (high of 71) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the mid-40s both nights.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 69. Lows will settle around 43.

Monday will be mostly sunny, while the rest of the work week will be sunny.

Highs will reach 65 on Monday, 68 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.