Grass Valley weather: Comfortable weekend expected

Highs will start climbing again after this weekend’s dip in temperatures, though they won’t compare to the recent extreme heat, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 83. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph this afternoon, with 18 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 57 tonight.

Friday’s high will get to 83. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning, and 5 to 7 mph that evening. Lows will settle around 56.

Highs will get to 79 on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph Saturday morning, with 22 mph gusts possible.

Expect highs of 75 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, and 81 on Wednesday.