Grass Valley weather: Comfortable temps all week

Highs will remain in the 70s this week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny throughout the week.

Today’s high will reach 78. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph this afternoon, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 51.

Expect highs around 72 on Wednesday. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that morning. Lows will settle around 50.

Highs will get to 73 on Thursday, and 75 on Friday. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday’s highs will reach 72. Lows will land around 51.

There’s a chance of showers Sunday and that night. Highs will get to only 62, with lows dropping to 48.

Monday’s high will top out at 70.