Grass Valley weather: Colder weather arrives Monday
Cooler weather starts Monday and will extend until at least Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will remain sunny through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny.
Highs will reach 76 today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 51 tonight. When winds will be 8 to 14 mph with 21 mph gusts possible.
Saturday’s high will hit 77, and Sunday’s will get to 76. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph on Saturday, and 5 to 7 mph on Sunday. Lows will settle at 47 both nights.
Monday’s high will make it to 63. There’s a chance of rain that night, when lows will dip to 36.
Tuesday’s high will reach 55, Wednesday’s will hit 62, and Thursday’s will climb to 64.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Colder weather arrives Monday
Cooler weather starts Monday and will extend until at least Thursday, the National Weather Service said.