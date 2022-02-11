Grass Valley weather: Colder weather arrives Monday

Cooler weather starts Monday and will extend until at least Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will remain sunny through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny.

Highs will reach 76 today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 51 tonight. When winds will be 8 to 14 mph with 21 mph gusts possible.

Saturday’s high will hit 77, and Sunday’s will get to 76. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph on Saturday, and 5 to 7 mph on Sunday. Lows will settle at 47 both nights.

Monday’s high will make it to 63. There’s a chance of rain that night, when lows will dip to 36.

Tuesday’s high will reach 55, Wednesday’s will hit 62, and Thursday’s will climb to 64.