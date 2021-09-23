Grass Valley weather: Colder next week

Highs will drop into the 60s early next week, as a chance of rain enters the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 92. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph today, and 5 to 13 mph after midnight. Lows will drop to 62.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 90. Expect 6 to 13 mph winds that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 61.

The weekend will be sunny, with highs reaching 85 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s both nights.

Highs on Monday will be 79, with lows landing at 53.





There’s a chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will only get to 67. Wednesday’s highs are expected to reach 69.