Grass Valley weather: Clear, sunny weekend, then rain

The weekend will be sunny and clear, with rain arriving on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Expect sunny skies today and highs around 41. Lows will dip to 24 tonight.

New Year’s Day and Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s, with lows dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s both nights.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Monday. Little to no snow accumulation is forecast. Highs will hit 44, with lows landing at 39.

Rain is likely Tuesday (high of 46) and Wednesday (high of 49). There’s a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.