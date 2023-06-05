The upcoming week will see chances of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Today's high temperature will peak at 85 before dropping to the mid to low 70s for the rest of the week, the weather service said.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after noon, the weather service said. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight could see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 55. North wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected.
Tuesday could see another 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and before midnight. Again, the day should be partly sunny, with the high dropping to 71. Southeast wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 53. South wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes light and southeast after midnight.
Less than a tenth of an inch or rain is expected both days, the weather service said.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to 20% Wednesday. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 72. Calm wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 74. Thursday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
Friday should be mostly sunny, then mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 and low around 53.