Rain clouds, blue sky and vibrant tree tops as the sun sets below the cloud cover on Sunday, April 2, in Alta Sierra.

 Submitted by Melinda Downs

The upcoming week will see chances of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Today's high temperature will peak at 85 before dropping to the mid to low 70s for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after noon, the weather service said. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.