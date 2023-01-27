Grass Valley can expected increasing clouds today. The high should be near 54 and low around 34. Frost is expected tonight. East wind of around 5 mph becomes light and variable.
Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 51 and low around 34. East southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
There is a 50% chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of showers after that. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 41. South wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Sunday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 26.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 45 and low around 26.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 48 and low around 29.
Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high near 51 and low around 33.