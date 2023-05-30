According to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Grass Valley area today after 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees.
Calm wind is also expected today, and should become southwest at 5 to 9 mph this morning. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 49. The wind becomes light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be clear with a low around 51. West southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.
Thursday should also be sunny and clear, with a high near 75 and low around 53. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday is sunny and clear again, with the high climbing to near 80 and the low around 56.
Saturday could see a high of 84 and low around 60. The day and night should be sunny then mostly clear.
Sunday's high temperature could be near 87, the weather service says. The day should be sunny, though Sunday night becomes partly cloudy. The low should be around 60.