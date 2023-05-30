Thunderclouds

Thunderclouds over Nevada County.

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

According to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Grass Valley area today after 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees.

Calm wind is also expected today, and should become southwest at 5 to 9 mph this morning. Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 49. The wind becomes light and variable after midnight.