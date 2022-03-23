Grass Valley weather: Chance of showers starts Sunday

A chance of showers starting this weekend will knock down temperatures into the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Friday.

Today’s high will hit 78, with lows dropping to 50.

Thursday’s high will reach 79, and Friday’s will make it to 76. Lows will settle around 49 both nights.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 65. Lows will land at 49 that night.

There’s a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday.

Sunday’s high will get to 66, Monday’s will reach 60, and Tuesday’s will make it too 67.