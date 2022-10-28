Grass Valley weather: Chance of showers start Tuesday

Nevada County can expect increasing clouds today, according to the National Weather Service. Today should see a a high near 66.

Tonight should be cloudy before gradually clearing, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind becomes east around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind of around 6 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.

Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 71 and low around 44. East northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes light and variable. Sunday night should be clear.

On Halloween Monday, the day should be sunny with a high near 67. Halloween night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 45. There is also a slight chance of showers after midnight.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday as well. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 and low around39.

Wednesday sees another chance of showers and mostly cloudy day and night. The high should be near 49 with a low around 35.