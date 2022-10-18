Grass Valley weather: Chance of showers Saturday, highs in the low 60s this weekend
Nevada County could see rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of showers Saturday, mainly after 11 a.m, the weather service said. Otherwise the day should be partly sunny with a high near 59.
There is another chance of showers Saturday night before 11 p.m. Saturday’s low should be around 40.
Cooler temperatures continue throughout the weekend, with Sunday’s high expected to be near 62 and low around 43.
Today, however, is expected to have a high near 79, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the morning while west northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes east after midnight.
Wednesday is expected to see the peak temperature this week, with a high near 84.Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 51.
Thursday should see a high near 82 with a low around 53.
Friday could see a high near 78 and low around 49.
