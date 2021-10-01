Grass Valley weather: Chance of showers next week

A slight chance of rain has appeared in the forecast for late next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend, then partly sunny to sunny starting Tuesday. Today’s high will reach 81, with lows dropping to 56 tonight.

Saturday’s high will hit 83, and Sunday’s will climb to 84. Lows will settle at 56 both nights.

Highs will slowly start to drop next week. They’ll reach 84 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, and 72 on Wednesday. Lows will range from the upper 50s to upper 40s.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will top out at 67.