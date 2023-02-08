Grass Valley could see a chance of showers Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Grass Valley could see a chance of showers Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be sunny with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should be clear, with a low around 39. East wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Thursday should also be sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becomes southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expected.
Friday could see a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 54. East wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night could see patchy fog before midnight and after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday should be mostly sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 53 and low around 37.
Sunday should be sunny and clear, with a high near 61 and low around 38.
