WeatherStory-GVU-032222-1.jpg

FILE — Friday night could see a 20% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 File Photo — Elias Funez

The chance of showers Friday has decreased from 30% to 20%, according to the National Weather Service. New precipitation amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

Today should be sunny with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becomes south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear, with a low around 39. East southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.