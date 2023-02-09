The chance of showers Friday has decreased from 30% to 20%, according to the National Weather Service. New precipitation amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.
Today should be sunny with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becomes south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear, with a low around 39. East southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Friday should be sunny, with a high near 56, according to the weather service. South wind of 6 to 10 mph can be expected.
Friday night could see a 20% chance of showers. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 36. East southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Saturday should be partly sunny then mostly clear, with a high near 54 and a low around 37. North northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected during the day.
Sunday should be sunny then clear, with a high near 63 and a low around 37.
Monday should also be sunny, with a high near 59. Monday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 27.