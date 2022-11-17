Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain Tuesday

Nevada County’s next chance of showers could be Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 52. Tuesday night could see patchy fog, cloudy skies and a low around 37.

Tuesday there is a chance of showers and another slight chance Tuesday night.

As for today, it should be mostly sunny with a high near 58. Light and variable wind can be expected.

Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becomes northeast of 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday should also see sunny skies, with a high near 57. East northeast wind of 9 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night should be clear, with a low around 31. East northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph, can be expected.

Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon.

Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday is only mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Sunday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday is also mostly sunny, with a high near 58, while Monday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.