Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain Tuesday
Nevada County’s next chance of showers could be Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 52. Tuesday night could see patchy fog, cloudy skies and a low around 37.
Tuesday there is a chance of showers and another slight chance Tuesday night.
As for today, it should be mostly sunny with a high near 58. Light and variable wind can be expected.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becomes northeast of 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Friday should also see sunny skies, with a high near 57. East northeast wind of 9 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday night should be clear, with a low around 31. East northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph, can be expected.
Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday is only mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Sunday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday is also mostly sunny, with a high near 58, while Monday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
