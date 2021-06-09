Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain tonight
A small chance of showers will enter the forecast tonight, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 64. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph, with gusts hitting 21 mph.
There’s a 20% chance of showers tonight. Lows will dip to 40. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph, with 20 mph gusts.
Thursday will bring sunny skies and highs around 68. Lows will drop to 47 that night.
Friday’s highs will hit 73, Saturday’s will climb to 81, and Sunday’s will top out at 84. Lows will be in the 50s all three nights.
Look for highs of 82 on Monday and Tuesday.
