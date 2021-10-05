Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain this week

A slight chance of rain will roll into Grass Valley over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 76. Winds will be 10 mph this afternoon and after midnight.. Lows will drop to 51 tonight.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after noon Wednesday. Highs will only get to 65, with lows dropping to 49 that night.

Thursday and Friday will also bring a 20% chance of showers, with highs climbing to 62 on Thursday and 59 on Friday. Lows will settle in the low to mid-40s both nights.

The weekend will be sunny.





Saturday’s highs will reach 65, Sunday’s will hit 70, and Monday’s will make it to 63.