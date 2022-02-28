Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain this week
Nevada County could see more rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 69 with east wind at 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph can be expected.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 70. Light and variable wind will become southwest and around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 47 and east southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 66 and east southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night sees a 30% chance of showers after 11 p.m. and a low around 43.
There is also a chance of showers Thursday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night will also see a chance of showers, before 5 a.m. with a low around 36.
There is a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 51. Another slight chance of showers returns Friday night with a low around 33.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 and low around 33. Sunday will be sunny with a high near 57.
