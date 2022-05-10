Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain, snow showers this morning

A revised forecast has Grass Valley highs staying in the 70s later this week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. today, followed by a chance of rain showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will climb to 51, with lows dropping to 32. Hail could fall tonight, as well as under a tenth of an inch of rain.

The rest of the week will be sunny to mostly sunny.

Wednesday’s high will hit 60, with lows dropping to 39.

Highs will get to 61 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s high will make it to 79. Monday’s will reach 76.