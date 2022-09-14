Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain on Sunday

There’s a chance of rain on Sunday for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s widespread haze is expected to leave by 7 a.m. Highs will climb to 73. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this morning, and 6 to 8 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 49.

More haze is forecast for 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, with some smoke before 9 a.m. that day. Highs will reach 73, and winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 50.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 75. Lows will settle around 51.

Saturday’s high will reach 71, and Sunday’s will get to 61. There’s a chance of showers Sunday and that night.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday, when highs will get to 67. Tuesday’s high will make it to 73.