Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain on Sunday
There’s a chance of rain on Sunday for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s widespread haze is expected to leave by 7 a.m. Highs will climb to 73. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this morning, and 6 to 8 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 49.
More haze is forecast for 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, with some smoke before 9 a.m. that day. Highs will reach 73, and winds will be 5 to 8 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 50.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 75. Lows will settle around 51.
Saturday’s high will reach 71, and Sunday’s will get to 61. There’s a chance of showers Sunday and that night.
There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday, when highs will get to 67. Tuesday’s high will make it to 73.
Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain on Sunday
There’s a chance of rain on Sunday for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.