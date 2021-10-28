Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain on Monday
Rain is a possibility for Monday and Wednesday next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today and Friday will be sunny. Highs will hit 69 today, and 67 on Friday. Lows will settle in the upper 40s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s highs will reach 61, and Sunday’s will climb to 59. Lows will land in the mid-40s both nights.
There’s a chance of rain Monday, with a chance of showers that night. Expect highs of 55 during the day, with lows of 46.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will reach 59. There’s a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.
