Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain mid-week

Rain is possible for Nevada County by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service .

Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 85 and low around 57, the weather service said. East southeast wind around 8 mph is expected this morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight, expect southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening, according to the weather service.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 and low around 52. Expect east wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon and south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening, the NWS said.

A 20 percent chance of showers is expected Wednesday, according to the weather service. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 66 and a low near 50. Expect south southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday could see a 20 percent chance of showers during the day and a slight chance of showers at night, the NWS said. The high should be around 64 and the low around 46.





Friday could also see a slight chance of showers, the weather service said. The day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 62, while the night should be partly cloudy with a low around 44.