Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain mid-week
Rain is possible for Nevada County by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high around 85 and low around 57, the weather service said. East southeast wind around 8 mph is expected this morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight, expect southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening, according to the weather service.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 and low around 52. Expect east wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon and south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening, the NWS said.
A 20 percent chance of showers is expected Wednesday, according to the weather service. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 66 and a low near 50. Expect south southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday could see a 20 percent chance of showers during the day and a slight chance of showers at night, the NWS said. The high should be around 64 and the low around 46.
Friday could also see a slight chance of showers, the weather service said. The day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 62, while the night should be partly cloudy with a low around 44.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Chance of rain mid-week
Rain is possible for Nevada County by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.