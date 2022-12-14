Grass Valley weather: Calm through weekend

Grass Valley can expect calm weather through the weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should see a high near 46 and low around 30. North wind of around 5 mph becomes light and variable. Tonight will see patchy fog and an east northeast wind of around 6 mph.

Thursday’s high should increase a bit, but it’s low will also decrease a bit. The high should be near 51 and low around 29. Northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable in the afternoon, then becomes east wind of around 8 mph in the evening.

Friday’s high should be near 50 and its low around 28. East wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday should see a high near 49 and low around 30.

Sunday should see a high near 48 and low around 32. The night should be partly cloudy.