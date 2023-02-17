clouds

Interesting clouds Thursday evening, just as the sun was setting.

 Submitted by Jerry Chapman

Grass Valley can expected a calm weekend, with sunny skies and clear nights, according to the National Weather Service. The highs range from the mid 50s to the low 60s, while the lows range from the low to high 30s.

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 55. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the morning.