Grass Valley can expected a calm weekend, with sunny skies and clear nights, according to the National Weather Service. The highs range from the mid 50s to the low 60s, while the lows range from the low to high 30s.
Today should be partly sunny with a high near 55. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the morning.
Tonight should be clear, with a low around 33. East wind of 3 to 7 mph can be expected.
Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56. East wind of around 6 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expeced.
Sunday should also be sunny, with a high near 62. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 38.