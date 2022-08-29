Grass Valley Weather: Brief respite over, highs in the 90s all week
The small respite is over. The upcoming work week will see highs in the 90s, climbing to the mid-90s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph will become light and variable.
Tuesday’s high is near 92. East northeast wind at 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday’s low is around 65, with west southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday’s high will be near 93, with the low around 66. East wind at 5 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday will be sunny and hot, the weather service said, with a high near 96 and low around 68.
Friday’s high will be near 95 with a low around 67.
