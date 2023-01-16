According to the National Weather Service, the relentless rain finally lets up this week.
Expect rain today, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers tonight. Patchy fog can be expected before 11 a.m. and again after 3 p.m. The high should be near 41 and low around 29.
More patchy fog is expected Tuesday. Otherwise the say should be sunny with a high near 46 and low around 28.
Rain chances return Wednesday, mainly after 4 p.m. The high should be near 44 and low around 33. There is a slight chance of rain and shower showers Wednesday night.
Thursday could see another slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Some patchy fog is also expected before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny with a high near 44 and low around 29.
Friday should be sunny, with a high near 49 and low around 30.