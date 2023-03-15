Nevada County is getting a break in the deluge with sunny and partly sunny skies for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be partly sunny with a high near 53. Calm wind becomes west northwest of 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight should be clear, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becomes east of 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 55. East wind around of 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable.
Friday could see a 20% chance of rain after noon. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 53. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night could see a 40% chance of rain. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday could see another 40% chance of rain. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Rain is likely Saturday night, mainly after midnight. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday should be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high should be near 52.
Sunday night also have a chance of showers, mainly before midnight. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.