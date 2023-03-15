PhotoPage-GVU-012523-3.jpg

Thawing out when the sun comes up.

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Nevada County is getting a break in the deluge with sunny and partly sunny skies for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should be partly sunny with a high near 53. Calm wind becomes west northwest of 5 to 7 mph in the morning.