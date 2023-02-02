WeatherStory-GVU-122822-3.jpg

FILE — Grocery store shoppers make their way through the rain in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin in this file photo. The National Weather Service is forecasting rain this weekend, starting tonight and lasting into Sunday.

 Elias Funez file photo

Rain chances return to Grass Valley starting tonight and lasting until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The highest chances of rain are Saturday night into Sunday, the weather service said.

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind of around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected.