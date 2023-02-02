Rain chances return to Grass Valley starting tonight and lasting until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The highest chances of rain are Saturday night into Sunday, the weather service said.
Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind of around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m tonight. It should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind of 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, can be expected.
Friday could see a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, are possible.
Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East southeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Saturday. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind of 7 to 10 mph can be expected.
Expect more showers Saturday night after 11 p.m. The weather service is calling for a 90 percent chance of precipitation. The low should be around 40.
Sunday see's an 80 percent chance of precipitation. The high should be near 45 and the low around 32.
Dry weather returns Monday, with a mostly sunny day and mostly clear night expected. The high should be near 53 and the low around 33.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, then partly cloudy, with a high near 57 and low around 35.