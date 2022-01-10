Grass Valley weather: Beautiful week ahead
Grass Valley will see highs in the 50s, and possibly the 60s, through this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will start cloudy and then clear. Highs today and Tuesday will reach 58, with lows dropping to around 40 both nights.
It’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday (high of 60) and Thursday (high of 57). Lows will settle in the upper 30s to lower 40s both nighs.
Friday’s highs will reach 56, Saturday’s will hit 57, and Sunday’s will make it to 56. It’ll be sunny all three days.
