Grass Valley weather: Any rain next week will be gone by Wednesday

The slight chance of showers expected next week will be gone by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 70. Winds will be 13 to 16 mph today, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 50.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs around 67. Winds will be 6 to 15 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. There’s a 20% chance of showers that night. Lows will drop to 47, and wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 64. Lows will settle at 40.

There’s a slight chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday night.

Highs will reach 54 on Sunday, 52 on Monday, and 57 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 60.