Grass Valley weather: Another week of sun

Another week of sun is on tap for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 56. Lows will drop to 34 tonight.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 55. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 31 that night, when wind gusts could reach 18 mph.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 53. Winds will be around 14 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 33 that night.

Thursday’s high will make it to 57, Friday’s will reach 58, Saturday’s will hit 61, and Sunday’s will top out at 63.