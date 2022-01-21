Grass Valley weather: Another week of sun just ahead

Grass Valley can expect another week of nothing but sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 60, with lows dropping to 39. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph today, and 9 mph tonight.

Saturday’s high will reach 62, and Sunday’s will climb to 60. Lows will hover in the upper 30s both nights.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 60, Wednesday’s will reach 61, and Thursday’s will hit 62.