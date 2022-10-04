Grass Valley Weather: Another sunny, clear week

Nevada County can expect another sunny and clear week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s high will be near 80 and low around 57. Calm wind is expected today and tonight.

Wednesday’s high inches up to 83 with a low around 58. Light and variable wind is expected during the day with a calm wind that night.

Thursday’s high should be near 84 with a low around 59. More light and variable wind is expected during the day.

Friday’s high will be near 86 with a low around 59.

Saturday should see a high near 85 and low around 58.

Sunday’s high will be near 82 with a low around 57. Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear.