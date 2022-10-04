Grass Valley Weather: Another sunny, clear week
Nevada County can expect another sunny and clear week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s high will be near 80 and low around 57. Calm wind is expected today and tonight.
Wednesday’s high inches up to 83 with a low around 58. Light and variable wind is expected during the day with a calm wind that night.
Thursday’s high should be near 84 with a low around 59. More light and variable wind is expected during the day.
Friday’s high will be near 86 with a low around 59.
Saturday should see a high near 85 and low around 58.
Sunday’s high will be near 82 with a low around 57. Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear.
Marc Cuniberti: Inverted yield curve
A few weeks back I detailed the rising rates on U.S. guaranteed debt instruments and how investors might take another trip down to their local bank and ask about current CD and savings rates. With…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments