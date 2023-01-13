Another storm is expected to blow into Grass Valley and the surrounding areas starting today, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory has been issued for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and a flood watch is in effect from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.
South winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 35 to 55 mph, can be expected Saturday. The winds could blow around unsecured objects and falling tree limbs could cause power outages, the weather service warned.
"Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds," the weather service said. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."
The possibility of floods due to "excessive" rainfall continues to be a concern, according to the weather service. "Another round of showers and thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy rain across interior NorCal Saturday into early Sunday, which may lead to urban flooding and rises on area rivers, creeks and streams," the service said.
Nevada County and Sierra Roots will open a cold weather shelter Saturday through Monday nights, according to a press release. The shelter is located at the Nevada City Veterans Hall, in the lower level, at 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City.
The shelter will be open at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and will accept guests until 8 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning, the release stated.
Today, Grass Valley can expect a 90% chance of rain, with three quarters to one inch of new rain amounts possible, according to the weather service. The temperature should rise to near 50 degrees by 10 a.m., then it should fall to around 45 during the remainder of the day. South southeast wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph, can be expected.
A thunderstorm is possible tonight between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. South southeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph, can be expected.
Saturday sees another possibility of thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Between one and two inches are possible. The high should be near 46 with a low around 38.
Sunday see's an 80% chance of showers during the day and a 90% chance during the night, with south wind of 11 to 14 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph. The high should be near 43 and the low around 37.
Monday see's more showers during the day and a chance or snow at night. Patchy fog can be expected between 1 and 3 a.m. The high should be near 43 and the low around 33.