Grass Valley weather: A few days’ respite

Today’s cooler temperatures won’t last, as highs will climb to the 80s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 66. Winds will be 14 mph, with gusts hitting 28 mph. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 65. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 41 that night.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 70, and Friday’s will top out at 73. Lows will be in the high 40s to lower 50s both nights.

Today through Thursday will be sunny, with Friday skies being mostly sunny.

Saturday’s highs will reach 83, and Sunday’s will be 85. Monday’s highs will make it to 83. All three days will be sunny.