Grass Valley weather: A few clear days, then rain

Grass Valley will have a few clear days before the rain returns, the National Weather Service said.

Today will bring clouds with highs around 43. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will reach 41, with lows dropping to 25.

Expect a sunny New Year’s Day. Highs will climb to 44. Lows will settle at 27 that night.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 46. Lows will dip to 32.

The rain will arrive Monday and is expected to last into Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will reach 44, and Wednesday’s will get to 47.