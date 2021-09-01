Grass Valley weather: A couple of cool days, then hotter
Grass Valley has a few days of much cooler weather and clear skies before a return to highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 79. Lows will drop to 53 tonight. Winds will be 10 mph this afternoon, and 9 mph after midnight.
Thursday’s high will also reach 79, and Friday’s will climb to 84. Lows will drop to the mid- to upper 50s both nights.
Saturday’s high will hit 86, and Sunday’s will top out at 90. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s both nights.
Highs on Labor Day will reach 92, and Tuesday’s high will make it to 90.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: A couple of cool days, then hotter
Grass Valley has a few days of much cooler weather and clear skies before a return to highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.