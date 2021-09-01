Grass Valley weather: A couple of cool days, then hotter

Grass Valley has a few days of much cooler weather and clear skies before a return to highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 79. Lows will drop to 53 tonight. Winds will be 10 mph this afternoon, and 9 mph after midnight.

Thursday’s high will also reach 79, and Friday’s will climb to 84. Lows will drop to the mid- to upper 50s both nights.

Saturday’s high will hit 86, and Sunday’s will top out at 90. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s both nights.

Highs on Labor Day will reach 92, and Tuesday’s high will make it to 90.