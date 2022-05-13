Grass Valley weather: 80s this weekend, then cooler
Highs will linger in the 70s for much of next week before dropping to the 60s again, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny today through Tuesday, then mostly to partly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 70. Lows will drop to 50 tonight.
Saturday’s high will hit 80, and Sunday’s will make it to 81. Lows will be in the 50s both nights.
Highs will climb to 74 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, 77 on Wednesday, and 67 on Thursday.
