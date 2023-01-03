Grass Valley can expect rain and windy conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today, the weather service said there is a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. and foggy before noon. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45.
Tonight could see a 60% chance of showers after 5 a.m., with a low around 37.
More showers can be expected Wednesday, along with southeast wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 20 t0 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph, according to the weather service. The high should be near 50.
Wednesday night should be windy, with a south southeast wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, the weather service said. Rain will also continue and be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches possible. The low around be around 42.
Rain continues Thursday and Thursday night. The high should be near 47 and the low around 39. South wind of 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, can be expected.
There is a 30% chance of showers Friday, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny with a high near 50 and low around 38.
More showers are likely Saturday, mainly after 11 a.m., again. The high should be near 50 and the low around 40.
Sunday sees a high near 48 and low around 42. The rain could be heavy at times Sunday night.