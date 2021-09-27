Grass Valley weather: 50% chance of rain tonight
A chance of rain could bring between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain tonight, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny all week, with today’s highs reaching 74. Winds will be 10 mph this afternoon. A 50% chance of rain will be before midnight, with a chance a showers afterward. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday’s highs will hit 69. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 48 that night. Winds will be 6 to 14 mph.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 77, Thursday’s will make it to 81, and Friday’s will hit 80. Lows will settle in the mid- to lower 50s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will reach 81, and Sunday’s will top out at 82.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: 50% chance of rain tonight
A chance of rain could bring between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain tonight, the National Weather Service said.