Grass Valley weather: 50% chance of rain tonight

A chance of rain could bring between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain tonight, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny all week, with today’s highs reaching 74. Winds will be 10 mph this afternoon. A 50% chance of rain will be before midnight, with a chance a showers afterward. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday’s highs will hit 69. Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 48 that night. Winds will be 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 77, Thursday’s will make it to 81, and Friday’s will hit 80. Lows will settle in the mid- to lower 50s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 81, and Sunday’s will top out at 82.