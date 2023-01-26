Grass Valley has been enjoying sunny days lately, but that could change Sunday when a 40% chance of rain and snow showers enter the forecast, the National Weather Service reported.
Today should be sunny and clear, with a high of 62 and low of 36. East wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
Friday should also be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 55 and low around 33. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday is the last sunny day of the week, with the night being partly cloudy. The high should be near 52 and low around 34. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday sees a 40% chance of rain and snow showers during the day, then a chance of snow showers at night, mainly before 11 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, however. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 and low around 29.
Monday sees a slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 42. Monday night should be mostly clear with a low around 24.
Sunny skies return Tuesday, with a high near 43 and low around 27. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy.