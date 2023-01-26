snowshoeing in Bear Valley

The road taken — snowshoeing in Bear Valley.

 Submitted by Elany Prusa

Grass Valley has been enjoying sunny days lately, but that could change Sunday when a 40% chance of rain and snow showers enter the forecast, the National Weather Service reported.

Today should be sunny and clear, with a high of 62 and low of 36. East wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes west in the afternoon.