Grass Valley weather: 30% chance of showers Saturday
The chance of showers on Saturday is now 30% for Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.
The day should be partly sunny with a high near 60. South wind of 7 to 11 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
There is a 20% chance of showers on Saturday night before 11 p.m. That night should be mostly clear with a low around 38.
There is another slight chance of showers Tuesday night going into Wednesday, the weather service said.
As for today, Nevada County can expected sunny skies with a high near 82. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 55. West southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east in the evening.
Friday is also expected to be sunny with a high near 77. East wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night should see “increasing clouds,” the service said, with a low around 48, as well as south wind of 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday could see a high near 61 and low around 39.
Monday could see a high near 66 and low around 44.
The day Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 67 before the slight chance of showers that night. The night should become partly cloudy with a low around 44.
