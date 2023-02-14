PhotoPage-GVU-020323-7.jpg

FILE — Weekend snow in Nevada City.

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of snow showers today between 1 and 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph becomes west northwest in the morning.