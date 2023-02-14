The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of snow showers today between 1 and 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph becomes west northwest in the morning.
Tonight should be clear with a low around 27. North northeast wind of around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 51. Northeast wind of 7 to 13 mph becomes northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 28. East wind of 6 to 8 mph can be expected.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind of 6 to 13 mph becomes south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
There is a 20% chance of rain and snow showers Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Then, there is a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 34.
Friday see's another 20% chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., the a slight chance of rain showers. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunny skies return Saturday, with a high near 57 and low around 33.
Sunday should also be sunny, then partly cloudy, with a high near 57 and low around 36.