Grass Valley weather: 20% chance of rain today, 40% chance tonight

Grass Valley can expected a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said. Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 45. East wind of around 5 mph becomes light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight the chances of rain jumps to 40%, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tonight should be mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 40 by 3 a.m., the weather service said. East wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expected tonight.

Wednesday sees another 20% chance of rain before 10 a.m., as well as patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind can be expected.

Wednesday night should see patchy fog before 1 a.m. The night should be partly cloudy with a low around 36. East northeast wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expected.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 51. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable.

There is another 20% chance of rain Thursday night, along with patchy fog before 10 p.m. The low should be around 41.

Friday should see fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The day should brighten up to partly sunny afterwards, before patchy fog returns Friday night sometime before 10 p.m. The high Friday should be near 56 and the low around 39.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, should be mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday, Christmas Day, should be mostly sunny as well, with a high near 63. Sunday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 43.