Grass Valley weather: 2 to 4 inches of snow possible Tuesday night
An inch of snow is forecast to fall today, though more is expected tonight and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 50% chance of snow today, mainly after 11 a.m. An inch could fall, with another 2 to 4 inches tonight. Highs will reach 35, with lows dropping to 30.
Another 1 to 3 inches is possible before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will climb to 37, with lows dipping to 27.
Thursday should be mostly sunny. Highs will hit 42. There’s a chance of rain before 11 p.m. Thursday, followed by a chance of rain and snow. Lows will drop to 29.
There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Friday. Highs will top out at 40, with lows landing at 22.
New Year’s Day will be sunny with highs around 42. Lows will settle at 26.
Rain and snow chances return Sunday and Monday. Highs Sunday and Monday will reach 42.
