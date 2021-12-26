Grass Valley weather: 2 feet of snow possible today

Two feet of snow is possible today in Grass Valley, with more potentially on the way Monday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning from now until 4 a.m. Tuesday; a freeze watch from 9 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday; and another freeze watch from early Thursday until 10 a.m. that day.

Five to 9 inches of snow is forecast for today, mostly after 11 a.m. Highs will reach 35, with 16 mph winds and 23 mph gusts. Another 10 to 16 inches of snow is possible tonight, when lows will drop to 33. Winds will be 14 to 16 mph, with 24 mph gusts.

Four to 8 inches of snow could fall Monday, mostly before 4 p.m. Highs will climb to 35, with lows dipping to 22.

There’s only a 20% chance of snow showers after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 34, and lows will settle at 26.





There’s a 30% chance of snow showers on Wednesday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will hit 37, and lows will drop to 25.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 43. It could rain after 10 p.m. that night, when lows will bottom out around 29.

Friday will bring a slight chance of rain and snow showers, as well as highs around 41. New Year’s Day will be sunny with highs at 40.

Source of photo: CHP