Grass Valley could see two to four inches of snow today, mainly before 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
South wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, can be expected today. The high should be 39.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 29.
Thursday could see rain mixed with snow after 10 a.m., then all rain after 1 p.m. The high should be 45. South southeast wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph, can be expected.
Thursday night could see more rain as well as the possibility of a thunderstorm. South wind of 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 38.
Friday see's more showers with heavy rain at times, as well as the possibility of a thunderstorm. A south wind of 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph, can be expected. The high should be near 50 and the low around 37.
Saturday see's a 70% chance of rain. The high should be near 49 and the low around 43.
Sunday see's more rain, with a high near 52 and low around 42.
A flood watch is in effect for elevations below 4,000 feet from Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding could be caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt during that time frame, the weather service said. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday night into Friday.
Areas impacted include the foothills and the Sacramento Valley, including cities such as Grass Valley, Quincy, Marysville/Yuba City, Paradise, Modesto, Oroville and more.
"Excessive runoff from heavy rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the weather service said in the watch. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snow pack is blocking drains and culverts."
A wind advisory is also in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding areas, the weather service said.
South winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, are possible for the Central Valley. Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are possible for the foothills and mountains.
The advisory lasts from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.
The winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning due to snow, according to the weather service.
