Grass Valley weather: 100% chance of rain today

There’s a 100% chance of rain today and tonight in Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 49 today. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is expected.

Lows will dip to 37 tonight, when another three quarters to an inch of rain is forecast.

Rain chances drop to 50% Friday. Between a tenth and a quarter inch is likely. Highs will hit 49, and drop to 33 that night. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is possible Friday night.

Look for sunny skies with highs around 50 on Saturday. Lows will bottom out around 33 that night.

Another sunny day is expected Sunday, when highs will reach 57 and lows will land at 36.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny and sunny, respectively, with highs climbing to 55 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday.