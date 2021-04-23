Grass Valley weather: 100% chance of rain for Sunday

Grass Valley residents will see increasing clouds today in advance of Sunday’s rain, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 69. Winds will be between 5 to 8 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 44 tonight, when wind gusts could climb to 21 mph.

It’ll be mostly cloudy Saturday, with highs around 57. Winds will be around 11 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching 21 mph.

There’s a chance of showers before 11 p.m. Saturday, then rain afterward. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch could fall. Lows will drop to 39.

Rain is expected before 11 a.m. Sunday, with showers afterward. There’s a 100% chance of rain during the day, and an 80% chance that night. Highs will climb to only 46. Lows will settle around 36 that night.

Rain chances will reach only 30% Monday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 53. Lows will drop to 36 that night.

Sun will return for Tuesday (high of 64), and Wednesday (high of 72). Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 75.